A successful transfer window can get Arsenal back on track

Sometimes things don’t go as planned, and Arsenal’s loss to Fulham was not one of them. Arteta and the boys suffered a blow in their quest for the Premier League crown, losing 2-1 to Fulham in a game that could have taken them to the top of the table (before Liverpool played Newcastle).

The loss has dropped Arsenal to fourth place, 5 points behind League leaders Liverpool, two points behind a resurgent Aston Villa, and on the same points as Manchester City, who have played one fewer game.

Arsenal is in a difficult situation after only picking up one point in the last three league games.

One of the most visible problems for the Gunners has been their inability to score goals when they should. Despite dominating games and displaying remarkable control, Arsenal have been unable to convert chances into goals.

This problem has cost them precious points and the ability to sustain a continuous advantage in critical matches.

With the January transfer window open, all eyes are on Mikel Arteta and Edu. With a successful winter transfer window, Arsenal may be able to shrug off their recent troubles and maintain their title charge.

A prolific striker, a creative midfielder, and a versatile fullback are all non-negotiable signings to make.

To increase their effectiveness in front of goal, they need to bring in a top goal-scoring striker like Ivan Toney, who can consistently find the back of the net and relieve the strain on their current attacking options.

A clinical finisher with a goal-scoring instinct may be the missing ingredient to turn Arsenal’s impressive build-up approach into concrete results.

The Gunners require a midfield master who can influence the tempo of the game, unlock opponent defenses, and contribute defensively and offensively.

Another midfield option, besides Declan Rice, will allow Arsenal to modify their game when they feel it isn’t working. A midfield of Havertz, Odegaard, and Rice could become predictable, so having another option to switch things up could be beneficial.

A versatile fullback could be a good addition, given that White and Zinchenko don’t have a trustworthy backup after Tomiyasu leaves for the Asian games.

It is apparent that the January transfer window provides Arteta with a strategic opportunity to address the many concerns his team has had and build his team for the next challenges.

I believe the Gunners will restore momentum and build a credible title fight in the second half of the season if they are successful in this transfer window. That, plus a few tactical alterations to avoid the predictability that they have been accused of, could impact their season positively.

Sam P

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…