A summary of Arsenal’s summer transfer activity

Arsenal’s transfer market recap

After narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season, Arsenal look keen to make a major impact in the transfer window in order to return to the continent’s most prestigious competition. It’s not always easy to find your way around the market, so in this article we bring you a rundown of the latest news from the Gunners!

Ready for the Premier League

With Marquinhos, Matt Turner, the return of William Saliba and, above all, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners have anticipated and achieved a particularly ambitious market so far. The mercato season is coming to an end and the Premier League starts in a few weeks. In Arteta's mind the team is complete and we can't wait to see how he organises his team on the pitch to perform in this competition, which is one of the most followed in Europe.

Oleksandr Zinchenko arrives

Pep Guardiola confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko before announcing that he would be signing for the Gunners in the next few days. The 25-year-old Ukrainian, a promising left-back, was a personal request from Mikel Arteta and his arrival has now been made official by the British club. He will provide healthy competition for Kieran Tierney.

OM want William Saliba back

On loan to OM from Arsenal last season, William Saliba made a very strong impression. The French club have not given up hope of getting him back. It will be very difficult to convince Arsenal, however, as Mikel Arteta intends to include him in the rotation. His club’s management is asking for at least 40 million euros to let him go.

… but discussions are underway between Marseille and Arsenal

Pablo Longoria recently travelled to London to meet with Arsenal management about one or more players. It seems that this meeting has potentially allowed the OM’s boss to discuss the Saliba file with the Gunners, but especially the left-back Nuno Tavares! The 22-year-old Portuguese, who played 28 games in all competitions for the Gunners last season, is still being considered for a loan deal by OM.

Arsenal dropped Lisandro Martinez file

Manchester United have won the battle for the player over Arsenal, who have long held the upper hand in the deal. To convince Ajax, Manchester United had no hesitation in breaking the bank by paying €57.4m, excluding any €10m bonuses. The Argentinian is the ninth most expensive centre-back in British football history and seventh most expensive in the world.

Lucas Paqueta to Arsenal?

Olympique Lyonnais player Lucas Paqueta is looking to move elsewhere and has said he wants to join a Premier League club. Arsenal are interested in him and Mikel Arteta is eager to sign the Seleção frontman. The Gunners have been very ambitious this summer, but they initially backed away from the asking price charged by OL. It was initially expected to be 80 million euros. This is a hefty price for a club that has already spent a lot of money, notably on Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. But according to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are convinced they can get Lucas Paqueta with a 50% discount. The English newspaper claims that the deal could be finalised on the basis of €40 million. The club have not yet made a formal offer. –