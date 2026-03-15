“A superstar is born.” Piers Morgan reacts to Dowman’s heroics

Piers Morgan expressed delight at the performance of Max Dowman during Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Everton last night
The match was closely contested, with Everton frustrating the Gunners and creating the impression that they deserved a share of the points. The fixture was proving difficult for Arsenal until Dowman entered the field as a second-half substitute, immediately making a significant impact on the game.
Dowman Changes the Match
Everton appeared unprepared for the type of influence Dowman could exert. Unlike other Arsenal attackers, he was able to exploit spaces and create opportunities that the Toffees struggled to defend against. His intervention proved decisive, as he assisted the first goal and scored the second, turning the match firmly in Arsenal’s favour.
Morgan, who watched the game closely, shared his reaction on X, stating:
“A superstar is born…
“Incredible moment for Max Dowman, for Arsenal, and for the Title race.”
The 16-year-old’s performance was widely regarded as the key factor in Arsenal securing the win. Many observers felt the team might have dropped points in a tricky encounter, but Dowman’s influence ensured that Arsenal held on and claimed the victory.
A Promising Future
Dowman now looks set to feature more regularly in the Arsenal squad, with the potential to make a significant impact over the coming seasons. At just 16 years old, he has already demonstrated the qualities of a player capable of performing at the highest level.
The young talent has many years ahead to develop and refine his game, and Arsenal may have discovered a player who could play a central role in helping the club win multiple trophies in the future. His emergence adds excitement to the Premier League and offers supporters optimism about the team’s prospects for the remainder of the season.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
The script was written.
But no one seems to notice Martineli part in it all, the Brazilian who is famous for these types of goals, uses his pace to block Everton speedy player who was closing rapidly.
Seems like the entire Arsenal outfit have the kid back
Now comes a crucial time in Max´s development as a player and personality.. I wish MA and the squad all the best with that.. they could even turn to A. wenger to get advise as he broke in Fabregas..Our rigth wing suddenly
looks scarier. Hopefully the fans will make life difficult for
Leverkusen on tuesday!!
Much as we celebrate the talent of Dowman, Arteta should be careful to protect him from the scary eyes of the media. The temptation may be there as always to start him in our subsequent games. He should gradually introduce him with some minutes.
This is a proof that Arteta should be giving our younger players more game time. I don’t still understand the loan of Nwaneri. These younger lads play with all their hearts.
Some one said,a super star is born and I want to believe him.
Apparently Max is on a base salary of £35,000 a week plus bonuses, until he is 17. When I was 16, I earned £11.75 a week. Wow! I wonder what he will get when he turns 17?
I got £13.50.
You sure it’s not £350 per week, Reggie
I assumed his wage was in the hundreds until he signed a full pro contract at 17.
His contract is for 1.8 mil plus bonuses. Until he signs as a professional at 17.