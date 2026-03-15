“A superstar is born.” Piers Morgan reacts to Dowman’s heroics

Piers Morgan expressed delight at the performance of Max Dowman during Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Everton last night

The match was closely contested, with Everton frustrating the Gunners and creating the impression that they deserved a share of the points. The fixture was proving difficult for Arsenal until Dowman entered the field as a second-half substitute, immediately making a significant impact on the game.

Dowman Changes the Match

Everton appeared unprepared for the type of influence Dowman could exert. Unlike other Arsenal attackers, he was able to exploit spaces and create opportunities that the Toffees struggled to defend against. His intervention proved decisive, as he assisted the first goal and scored the second, turning the match firmly in Arsenal’s favour.

Morgan, who watched the game closely, shared his reaction on X, stating:

“A superstar is born…

“Incredible moment for Max Dowman, for Arsenal, and for the Title race.”

The 16-year-old’s performance was widely regarded as the key factor in Arsenal securing the win. Many observers felt the team might have dropped points in a tricky encounter, but Dowman’s influence ensured that Arsenal held on and claimed the victory.

A Promising Future

Dowman now looks set to feature more regularly in the Arsenal squad, with the potential to make a significant impact over the coming seasons. At just 16 years old, he has already demonstrated the qualities of a player capable of performing at the highest level.

The young talent has many years ahead to develop and refine his game, and Arsenal may have discovered a player who could play a central role in helping the club win multiple trophies in the future. His emergence adds excitement to the Premier League and offers supporters optimism about the team’s prospects for the remainder of the season.