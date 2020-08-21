A swap deal involving Arsenal and Juventus still very much on the cards

The Daily Star claims that the swap deal between Arsenal and Juventus that involves Alexandre Lacazette is still on the cards.

Lacazette has emerged as a top transfer target for Juventus in the last few days after it emerged that the Old Ladies want to overhaul their team.

They have just named Andrea Pirlo as their new first-team manager and the former midfielder will be backed to overhaul the team that failed to make it past the Champions League’s round of 16 this season.

Lacazette’s future has been up in the air this year as he began to struggle to make the first team regularly.

The emergence of Eddie Nketiah and his struggle to be effective in Mikel Arteta’s system meant he had to share the striker role with the young Englishman.

The striker has now been linked with a move to Juventus this summer if they cannot land Raul Jimenez.

The report claims that Jimenez is the Old Ladies first-choice striker target this summer, however, they are still interested in signing Lacazette and that Arsenal will let him leave if they can get Federico Bernadeschi in return.

However, the Italian wants to remain at Juve.

I am not sure that Arsenal would go in for a swap deal involving Lacazette simply because the money he would raise would provide more options but who knows.