A swap deal with Juventus proposed – Ramsey plus cash in exchange for Bellerin

Juventus open talks with Arsenal over Bellerin-Ramsey swap

Italian giants Juventus have reportedly made contact with Arsenal over a swap deal involving Aaron Ramsey and Hector Bellerin, according to Sky Sports and CalcioMercato journalist Rudy Galetti.

The report further suggested that the Bianconeri will be willing to offer a further €8 million.

Bellerin and Ramsey had an underwhelming campaign at their respective clubs, and they both look destined to move on this summer if a deal can be agreed.

Discorsi avviati tra #Arsenal e #Juventus per lo scambio #Bellerin–#Ramsey: per il 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 sarebbe un ritorno ai #Gunners, per lo 🇪🇦 rappresenterebbe la prima esperienza fuori #EPL. Riflessioni in corso sul conguaglio a carico dei ⚪⚫, attorno agli 8 mln. #calciomercato #transfers — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 4, 2021

Arsenal’s search for an additional pair of bodies in the creativity department is well documented with Norwich City’s Emi Buendia and Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard both being heavily linked.

Juventus thus look to offer Ramsey to Arsenal, in a deal which will involve Bellerin heading to the other direction.

Ramsey can even be deployed as a number 8 which means the Welsh’s signing won’t affect Arsenal’s pursuit of Buendia.

However, many Arsenal fans have reservations about the deal as they believe swapping a 31-year-old Ramsey with a 26-year-old Bellerin does not make much sense.

The deal is in its preliminary stage and thus is far from getting completed. Spanish sides such as Real Betis and more recently Atletico Madrid have shown strong interest in Arsenal’s right-back.

Thus, a return to his homeland Spain looks a more likely destination for Bellerin.

Yash Bisht