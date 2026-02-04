A tactical masterpiece from Arteta downs Chelsea

If anyone wanted to see Mikel Arteta at his very best, they only needed to watch last night’s victory. It was an evening that underlined how dramatically the balance of this fixture has shifted. For many years, Arsenal were the side circulating the ball sideways, unable to break down a relentless Chelsea machine. This time, the roles were reversed.

Arteta tactically outmanoeuvred the opposition, setting a trap that Chelsea walked straight into. He has never been regarded as a manager obsessed with aesthetic football. Instead, he is far more comfortable building a side that is difficult to beat rather than one that creates chances freely. Even during his time as Arsenal captain, there were whispers that the club would not win another league title without restoring a strong defensive foundation. Since returning to the Emirates as manager, that has been his priority, and he has delivered. From back to front, Arsenal now resemble one of the best defensive units in the game, with the work rate of players such as Martinelli highlighting the collective commitment to pressing and structure.

A Tactical Stalemate

There is growing concern in England that the Premier League is becoming overly cautious and tactical, with matches resembling chess games rather than contests of ambition. This fixture reflected that trend. With Arsenal holding a first-leg advantage, uncertainty surrounded how both sides should approach the second leg. In theory, the initiative belonged to the visitors.

Yet Chelsea appeared content to survive rather than attack, a decision that surprised several former players-turned-pundits watching at full-time. Liam Rosenior, still learning his trade at the highest level, seemed to overcomplicate the occasion. His priority appeared to be keeping the tie alive until the final minutes rather than actively trying to win it.

Arteta’s Calculated Control

Arsenal, by contrast, waited patiently. Their approach was not about settling for a draw, but about forcing Chelsea to commit first. When that commitment never truly came, Arsenal had no reason to change. It was a cautious contest that suited the side already in front on aggregate. From an Arsenal perspective, it was a tactical masterclass from Arteta, even if it was a sobering spectacle for English football as a whole.