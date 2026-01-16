“A top coach” Arteta knows his team will struggle against Sean Dyche’s team

Nottingham Forest have earned a reputation as a stubborn and difficult side to face, a trait closely associated with teams coached by Sean Dyche. His influence has become clear as he leads Forest in their battle against relegation, instilling resilience and organisation into a squad fighting to remain in the Premier League. Their next challenge comes against Arsenal, the current league leaders, in a fixture that presents a significant test for both sides.

Forest challenge under Dyche

Facing Arsenal offers Forest an opportunity to disrupt one of the most in-form teams in the division. Dyche is known for relishing the role of spoiler, and this match provides a chance for his side to halt Arsenal’s winning momentum. Forest have already shown this season that they are capable of making life uncomfortable for stronger opponents, particularly through disciplined defending and a willingness to compete physically for every ball.

From Forest’s perspective, matches like this are vital. With relegation still a threat, every point matters, and performances against top sides can provide belief as well as tangible rewards. Their stubborn approach is likely to be evident throughout the contest, with an emphasis on structure, effort and concentration.

Arsenal focus and Arteta respect

Arsenal are fully aware of the danger Forest pose and are expected to approach the fixture with caution and focus. Dropping points in games like this could prove costly, especially with more demanding fixtures still to come later in the season. Victories against teams in the lower half of the table can help offset the difficulty of facing rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester City, making this match particularly important.

As the campaign progresses, Arsenal know consistency is key. Forest may not represent the toughest opponent on paper, but they are the next obstacle that must be overcome if the Gunners are to maintain their position at the top of the league.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mikel Arteta highlighted his respect for Dyche and the challenge his team presents. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said, “A top coach, really good at what he does. You can see straight away the fingerprints in the team, the way they play, the results that they got against some of the big teams as well, how difficult they constantly make it for you, so experienced in the league, so a very tough match.”