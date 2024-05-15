A Tottenham win was far-fetched but Arsenal fans must keep the faith

City may be two ahead but there’s still all to play for!

So, our prayers were not answered last night and to be honest we knew it was a long shot. But let’s not lose the little faith we have left Gooners!

We can take positives from the game as hard as it may be to swallow, but City are beatable and there is one more game to go!

It was a below par performance from Manchester City though. Despite them getting the three points we can still have hope they can drop points on their last game because they didn’t blow Tottenham away with their performance. I know people say it doesn’t matter how you win as long as you win but they seemed a little vulnerable at times and against a side that is more clinical they can for sure be at risk, so when they are at home to West Ham anything can happen!

Let’s put it this way, asking for a Tottenham win was a little farfetched and I think a lot of us deep down knew it wasn’t going to be the result we wanted. As much as we hoped it would happen, City always find a way but they are due their comeuppance and I hope that is this weekend!

Spurs had chances and could have taken something from the game yet you could tell they really didn’t want to win it, no matter what Ange Postecoglu says, Tottenham did not want to be the ones to hand Arsenal a potential title and the majority of Tottenham fans around the world felt the same.

But this League has been City’s for far too long and it’s about time it has a new home with new champions.

It’s not over until the final whistle on the last day and although it may seem ambitious to believe it could happen now, everything is still to play for and we can still be champions. We know what we have to do and we know what the result of their game has to be.

It’s not over until it’s over Gooners. As hard as it may be, keep the faith and let’s get behind our boys on Sunday for one final push.

If it’s not meant to be, then second place it will be yet again where another season of champions league football awaits us.

For now we keep the belief and hope a miracle comes our way!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

