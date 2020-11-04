A tough month for Arsenal Women to hold on to top spot in the WSL

A tough month for Arsenal women will reveal all!

This month will show us a lot about the strength that the Arsenal women hold and where they will stand come the end of a tough fixture list.

Our next four fixtures starting tonight against the London City Lionesses and barring this game, is against some of the top teams in women’s football.

I believe we have the ability and the squad depth to get positive results out of all of our next fixtures, but as we have begun to realise, not everything is plain sailing, sometimes reality hits you and then you find yourself on the side of defeat with no real excuse as to why it happened.

But for our women, there will be no excuses not to be able to go out and get wins in every single one of our next four fixtures this month especially given the talent and depth in squad that we know they have and can consistently perform with game by game.

I say this only because if they want to maintain their place at the top of the Women’s Super League, then they will have to go out and beat Manchester United and Chelsea in back to back games, which is doable of course. And having lost to Chelsea already this season in a 4-1 defeat in the Continental Cup it remains to be seen if we will see a different Arsenal turn up for the league game.

The other game where we face a big rival is going to be yet another North London derby but this time it will be in the next round of Continental Cup fixtures.

We have already beaten Tottenham twice this season, once in the FA Cup quarterfinal by 4-0 and once in the WSL where we ran out empathic 6-0 winners. So we know we can beat them, that is no issue, but whether we can beat Chelsea and Manchester United will remain to be seen on what Arsenal team turns up on the day.

But, if we win all four of those fixtures this month then really I would say we are contenders for both the WSL title and the Continental Cup wouldn’t you Gooners?

Shenel Osman