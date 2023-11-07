A tough week ahead for Arsenal Women with two games in three days

A busy week ahead for our Arsenal Women

The Arsenal women have a huge week coming up, after coming off a well fought out win with Manchester City this weekend, our Arsenal Women will hope to continue the winning momentum as we face one of the busiest weeks in our season.

Injuries look to be at a minimal and the suad look to be in fine form going into this busy period of football, with our first Continental Cup game of the season at Meadow Park and then our women will travel up to Leicester to face off against Leicester City in our 6th WSL game of the season.

Our Arsenal Women play Bristol City in our first game of the Conti Cup on Thursday night, as the reigning Conti Cup holders, our Gooner women will be looking to hold onto their trophy again this year and start off with a game at home to newly promoted Bristol City.

Arsenal Women only played Bristol City a few weeks ago and walked away 2-1 winners but City did put up a fight and we’d expect them to do the same on Thursday. Having had a tough start to their season, they managed to get the win against West Ham on the weekend and will be hoping to run off that momentum. City drawing 1-1 to Southampton in their first game but lost on penalties.

City like to set up in a low block and when we played them a few weeks ago they executed it almost perfectly, staying solid in their tactical line ups and have a disciplined defensive set up. Arsenal will have to try prevent an early goal from City, as once they score they look to lock up their defence and stay solid. A game that on paper, Arsenal should be winning, coming off 3 consecutive wins should give them enough confidence to control the game and continue their fine form in the Conti Cup.

Only three days later Jonas Eidevall and his squad will travel up to King Power Stadium to face off against Leicester City in the WSL. Leicester are coming off a loss away at Liverpool, so spirits could be low. Leicester currently sit below us in the table at 7th and will be looking to get back to wining ways and climb up the table.

A busy few days for our Arsenal Women, but coming off the win against Manchester City, we should be raring to go. With the hopes of defending the Conti Cup trophy and continuing our winning streak in the WSL.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

