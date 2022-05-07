A Tribute to a real Arsenal legend – Jack Kelsey

It seems that there has been some confusion on JustArsenal about one of our greatest goalkeepers, so I thought I would just put the record straight, with some facts and figures. by Ken1945

Jack Kelsey – Goalkeeper.

Made 327 appearances for the club, from 1949 until 1963.

He won 41 caps for Wales, from 1954 until 1962.

He was inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

He is regarded, alongside Southall of Everton, as the best goalkeeper ever produced in Wales.

He started as our first team keeper for eight straight seasons, but, unfortunately for Jack, it was during a period of poor results.

Jack retired in 1989 after a great career and took up the post of Commercial Manager at The Arsenal.

He was always available to talk to, and he was well known for chatting to the fans both on and off the pitch.

When he became Commercial Manager, he was often seen around the little club shop adjacent to the North Bank and I was lucky enough to have met him there, amongst other times, when he was in charge of taking photographs of fans holding the FA Cup…. with a Polaroid camera!!!

The queue stretched the length of the East stand down to the side entrance of the double door that fans exited from the North Bank and, if I remember correctly, it cost £2.00 for each photograph.

We still have the three photographs (one each of my two daughters and myself) as part of my memorabilia collection.

Jack Kelsey’s shop in the corner of the North Bank, Highbury. The Home of Football. ❤️ https://t.co/qdy0eZvJfa pic.twitter.com/Q3kWJyzOzG — GeoffArsenal (@GeoffArsenal) February 13, 2020

It is interesting to note that John Motson, in his autobiography “40 Years in the Commentary Box”, remembers “The little club shop run by Jack Kelsey” – such was the reputation of the man who had passed away eighteen years previously.

As a footnote, the little club shop sold scarves, bobble hats, car stickers and rosettes… a far cry from the mega stores we now find at The Emirates – but nevertheless, part of our club’s history.

Jack Kelsey was a true Arsenal man, both for the club and the supporters who were lucky enough to watch him play.

In my opinion and since I started following the club in 1952/53, Jack rates as one of our top five goalkeepers.

Certainly up there with Seaman, Wilson, Jennings and Lehmann and in no particular order.

Jack Kelsey 19/11/29 – 18/3/92. RIP.

Ken1945

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta on his new contract, Leeds game, and incoming players…