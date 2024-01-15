A tribute to all Arsenal’s African players ahead of AFCON – by the numbers..

To celebrate the start of AFCON this weekend we are going to celebrate the history that African players have had on Arsenal FC.

I have done this by exploring the numbers 1-10 (fun but difficult)

Now I know some readers (of a certain era) don’t like the idea of JustArsenal, BBC, Sky Sports, Arsenal’s website etc, paying respect to this part of the world.

Yet if the idea of someone from Africa respect for their achievements makes you blush …. that’s your issue …. not mine.

When I watched a documentary the other day on Africa’s impact towards the Premiership, players kept using the same word ……’hope’.

Most have been humbled by the notion that they represent their nation, even their continent. That a youngster could look at them and know too that it’s possible to make your dreams come true.

1

…..Is for Christopher Wreh …

There are more famous Africans to have played the sport, including his cousin …. a certain George Weah. Yet Wreh has a stat that no one can take away, that will live forever and make him immortal. He was the very first African to lift the Premier League.

Signed in 1997 very much as our 4th striker, injuries and suspensions meant the 22-year-old was suddenly playing in the title run in and starting the Cup Final!

Bizarrely his only goals as a Gunner all seemed crucial, the winners at the Reebok and Molineux, against Wimbledon and in the Charity Shield.

He can tell his child (who is also a professional) that he scored against Man United at Wembley. How many can say that?

Subsequent loans and transfers proved he was never at the level to be an Anelka, Bergkamp or Wright but that’s what makes his story even more magical.

2

….is how many goals Aubameyang scored in the 2020 FA Cup Final. In the process he became the first and only African, so far In our history, to score in the Final of the famous old trophy. That was the last piece of silverware we have lifted.

3

…Is how African players are ‘Invincible’.

Already famous at the time, this would be Kanu’s final season in North London. Kolo Toure and Lauren have both spoken about how this achievement made them celebrities in their homeland and how many Gooners were born in Africa due to this feat. Another example of the strength of having role models you see succeed.

4

….is how many Gunners lifted the African Cup of Nations before, during or after wearing the Arsenal shirt.

Kolo Toure had lots of heartbreak in the competition, part of the Ivory Coast Golden Generation which underachieved. By the time he lifted the trophy in 2015 he had lost his previous two finals. Gervinho was a teammate for club and country.

Lauren had the opposite fortune, successful in the two Finals he played in with Cameroon, both on pens. Our defender was player of the tournament for the 2000 edition.

Our most recent winner is Algeria’s Ismael Bennacer, although the Milan midfielder only ever played once for us.

5

….is how games Daniel le Roux played for Arsenal.

A fun answer to a trivia quiz, he was the first African to play for the Gunners. This period in the 1957-58 season was his only attempt at making a living in Europe. He returned to South Africa where he played for another decade. He died in 2016 at the age of 82.

6

…Is how African Gunners played for us in European Finals. None of those three were successful but again it’s inspirational for a youngster to watch one of their own perform on such a stage.

Kanu was the first when he started the UEFA Cup Final in 2000.

Kolo Toure and Eboue are the only two to have played for us in a Champions League Final, Eboue (dive) winning us the free kick which assisted our goal.

Aubameyang started the 2019 Europa League Final where Elneny was an unused sub.

So, our consolation goal in Baku means Iwobi is the only African to score in a European Final for the Arsenal.

7

….Is the most trophies any African has lifted for Arsenal, adding to the notion that Lauren is one of the most underrated players in our history.

He lifted two Premierships, three FA Cups and Two Charity Shields. That’s not including the 4th Cup medal he would get at Portsmouth, and the Olympic Gold and 2 Afcons with Cameroon.

No wonder he was made club ambassador for Africa.

I thought Arsene Wenger only inherited a back 4 and couldn’t spot a defender?

8

….is how many goals Adebayor has for Arsenal in North London Derbies. No Gunner has more.

The key word though is for … The striker would then play for Spurs and score on his two returns to the Emirates. 10 NLD goals is only bettered by Harry Kane but that was obviously not based on the body of work from two clubs.

9

…..is how many Gunners who have played in an AFCON Final. As well as the 4 winners already mentioned, finalists include Kanu, Chamakh, Song and Eboue. This will be Elneny’s 4th attempt at winning the trophy having lost two finals.

10

….Is how many African players to have scored for Arsenal in the Champions League. Seen as the biggest worldwide stage possible, what better ‘hope’ can you offer than a youngster watch you performing at the highest level of the sport?

Kanu, Lauren, Toure, Eboue, Song, Adebayor, Chamakh and Gervinho all played every season of their careers at Arsenal in the CL Iwobi and Elneny are the other two.

It should be noted that Toure had the honour of getting Highbury’s last ever European goal.

Dan