A tribute to Arsenal’s very own Ian Wright on his OBE – “I shouldn’t be here”

Ian Wright will be handed an OBE in King Charles’ first Birthday Honours list.

It’s the latest moment in the life of the 59-year-old that shouldn’t have happened.

When he puts on his finest suit and shiniest shoes to meet the King, Wright might think ‘ I shouldn’t be here ‘.

Which is fitting as he might have been saying that his whole life.

Officially the accolade is an acknowledgement for his services to football and charity.

In terms of his sport’s achievements, only Thierry Henry has scored more goals in the history of Arsenal. In that time the striker lifted every domestic trophy possible, and is one of the few Gunners to enjoy success in Europe.

He also represented England 33 times.

While playing, after retirement and as a TV pundit, few have been as passionate about wearing our shirt.

Hairs stand up on my arms when I hear Wright staying round David Rocastle’s house the night before his first Arsenal training session, awake into the early hours as he listened to stories about ‘The Arsenal’.

A generation of Gooners won’t be able to relate to that, brought up with the concept of our best talent wanting to leave.

Wright loved the badge, was honoured to represent the crest, and felt privileged the club chose him, not the other way around.

‘Wright shouldn’t be here’.

He didn’t turn professional into the age of 21!

Having been rejected so many times and with a young family to support, it was a general dilemma to give up a full-time job for one more shot at immortality.

Currently one of the faces of Football coverage in the UK, every time Wright is sat on the Match of The Day sofa he has said, ‘I shouldn’t be here‘.

The programme represents to him a childhood comfort but also a trauma.

It used to be a vehicle for his stepfather’s emotional abuse, a prop to bully a child with.

Wright would be made to face the wall in tears only being allowed to hear the commentary, as his stepdad purposely watched the highlights, laughing out loud.

Turning what should been escapism into control, the latest power play.

Ian Wright is a patron for the Jordan Sinnott Foundation trust, who’s ethos is to provide sporting opportunities for those less privileged.

Ian Wright wasn’t meant to be the face of a charity.

He was meant to be the victim, suppressed by a childhood where he didn’t have the support, financially or emotionally to make it to the top of his profession.

Yet that’s why Wright deserves as many accolades as possible.

Not for his goals or even the thousands he helped donate to good causes.

Wright’s story warrants his OBE. His tale is inspiration to any youngster who grows up in poverty, anyone subjected to abuse, anyone told they were not good enough.

Sharing a one-bedroom flat with his parents, Wright became a millionaire.

He was told by his own mother she wished she had a termination, but he would go on instead to be adored by thousands.

Wright chased his dreams while many told him he was chasing illusions.

His hard work and personality were the only reasons he defied the odds.

His turning point, two weeks in prison for failing to pay fines, where he made a vow to his unborn child that his rock bottom wouldn’t go lower.

A promise to step out of darkness into light.

Yet he never forgot his roots, was aware where he came from and he is grateful it didn’t end in a certain other direction.

In the UK last year, 1.6 million women were victims of domestic abuse, 90 percent of time a child is present.

So, what better Gunner to get this honour.

An infectious smile that couldn’t be wiped away, no matter how many beatings, no matter how harsh the words, no matter the manipulation.

Ian Wright scored 185 goals in 288 games for Arsenal.

He gave memories that will last forever and stole thousands of hearts every other week at Highbury.

On behalf of the JustArsenal Family congratulations to Ian Wright …Mr OBE

Dan

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…