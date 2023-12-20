A tribute to Ian Wright on retiring from MOTD – A great man as well as an Arsenal legend

Ian Wright’s life could be turned into a movie.

Not just his story about not becoming professional into the age of 22 having given up catching his dream, so often told he was chasing illusions.

The actual beginning and end of any film could very well be centred around Match of The Day.

At the age of 60, the former Gunner has announced he will be walking away from the show at the end of this season.

His first appearance was in 1997, his ‘Graceland’.

The man himself will see the irony that he gets to walk away from the programme on his own terms. No longer the soundtrack to his abuse, now the reward for his good decisions.

Never again a prop to humiliate and make him feel worthless, instead an opportunity that opens other doors in the world of media to follow.

A vehicle to make a child feel lonelier than a young boy should, a place where he found lifetime friends.

Since 1964, Match of The Day became Ian Wright’s comfort blanket from emotional torture, his Shield so that the beatings hurt less, his safe place unique to him, his magic cape where he could let his imagination go wild and be anything he wanted to be like his larger-than-life heroes on the pitch.

In a childhood turned upside down, football was the one aspect that couldn’t be controlled.

For a few minutes of highlights, he could switch off with the notion that anything was possible, the possibilities endless.

Unfortunately, his stepfather was aware of all of that. He would purposely wait for the same time every Saturday.

The start of the broadcast would always coincide with the exact moment he demanded his stepson turn around and face the wall.

No matter the money, the trophies, the lifestyle, the striker never forgot that feeling. The anger of tears rolling down his cheeks as he could only listen to what was happening, having to let his mind fill in the blanks.

However rich he became, zero fortune could erase the memory of crying himself to sleep.

Why would a grown man treat a child that way? In Wright’s own words, ‘because he could’

It helped shape a child into an angry teenager whose life could have gone a different way without the sport.

As a player and a pundit, audiences relate to him because he’s never forgotten where he came from.

A life that makes you humble when suddenly you live a lavish lifestyle.

Ian Wright was scarred but it hasn’t defined him, it hasn’t been an excuse to hurt others.

In fact, it’s motivated him to help others.

He’s adopted, made money for charities and helped spread awareness of the 90 percent of times a Child in Britain is present out of 1.6 million domestic abuse cases.

Even decades later the iconic song from MOTD takes him back to staring at a cold/ damp wall that triggered his asthma.

Understandably he’s ’empowered’ that he went full circle. The only reason he can’t watch now is because he’s sat in the guest chair.

As he does for ITV and BBC at International tournaments as well as various projects on YouTube.

None of that is his biggest achievement though.

Ian Wright’ OBE’s biggest accolade isn’t his Prem medal or his other collection of domestic cup honours.

It’s not that only Thierry Henry has scored more goals for Arsenal in our history.

It’s not his 33 England caps.

It’s not even being made a Freeman of London.

Ian Wright’s biggest success?

It’s the man he’s become.

That smile that makes other do the same.

A personality that owns a room.

The person Ian Wright has become outweighs everything.

Good luck Wrighty on whatever you do next.

Dan

