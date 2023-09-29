A twist in Barcelona’s legal battle could hand Arsenal a Champions League crown

Barcelona has found itself entangled in a series of legal disputes in recent seasons, with one of particular interest to Arsenal.

The club stands accused of involvement in the Negreira bribery scandal, which has the potential to send shockwaves through Spanish football. While Barcelona vehemently asserts its innocence in this matter, the allegations persist, and the case has escalated to a criminal offence.

According to reports from London World, a criminal court is now handling the case, and this development raises the possibility that Barcelona may face sanctions, including the potential stripping of league titles. Additionally, UEFA is closely monitoring the situation and awaits action from La Liga before making its own decisions.

It’s worth noting that if Barcelona were to lose their 2006 UEFA Champions League crown due to the bribery scandal, Arsenal, who narrowly lost that final to Barcelona, could be in line to be awarded the medal from that tournament.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing that Champions League was very painful and if Barca had influenced the games even before that final, it would be sad.

It means we deserve to win that trophy and it would be right for it to be handed to us.

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…