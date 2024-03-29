“A very intelligent boy.” Cesc Fabregas speaks enthusiastically about Arsenal star

Cesc Fabregas has singled out Declan Rice for praise as the Englishman embarks on his first season as an Arsenal player.

Arsenal took a significant gamble by breaking their transfer record to secure Rice’s signature from West Ham during the summer.

Rice had previously led West Ham to success in the Europa Conference League last season, showcasing his talent and potential.

Given the disappointment of Nicolas Pepe’s acquisition, Arsenal knew they were taking a risk with Rice, but so far, it seems to have paid off.

Despite only being midway through his debut season with the club, Rice has already demonstrated his value, proving to be a bargain considering the price Arsenal paid for him.

Fabregas has closely monitored Rice since his arrival at Arsenal, and the former Gunner is impressed with the Englishman’s style of play and impact on the team.

‘He’s brought dynamism, physicality, quality, intelligence, maturity. He’s the complete package in midfield, in my opinion,’ Fabregas said speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast.

‘He can play also as a double-pivot, he can play by himself, he can play higher up as a No.8 and I think he looks like a very intelligent boy.

‘He knows his limitations as well so I feel safe. I see him play and I’m like: ‘I don’t think this boy will make a mistake in this game.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is so difficult not to see how good Rice is, and what is even more exciting is that he keeps improving.

Arsenal has longed for a player of his calibre for a long time and could begin winning trophies now that the Englishman is in their team.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…