“A very special week.” Arsenal loanee admits he is now enjoying life back on the pitch

Marquinhos struggled in the first half of this season as he spent time on loan at Nantes and could hardly secure game time at the Ligue 1 club.

Arsenal believed he was good enough to start for the French team and recalled him at the end of 2023.

Currently, he is spending the second half of the term at Fluminense and has made a promising start at the Brazilian club.

With two goals and one assist from two Copa Libertadores games, Marquinhos is making the type of impact Arsenal is delighted to see.

Additionally, the attacker is relishing his time back home in Brazil and recently shared his thoughts on his experience at his current club in a recent interview.

He said told O Dia:

“I’m living a magical moment, a very special week. It’s already fitted in with the Alianza game, in the Libertadores opener. Sunday was my birthday. And on Tuesday, I realised my dream of scoring a goal in the Maracanã alongside the tricolour fans. It was marvellous.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos is a fine talent and it was baffling that he did not get more game time at Nantes.

He now has a chance to play often and develop into a top talent as we expect him to become.

Let’s celebrate The Invincibles!

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…