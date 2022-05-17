“A very strange interview” Ex-Gunner reacts to Xhaka comments

Ian Wright has faulted Granit Xhaka for his interview where he blamed his teammates for their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United last night.

That defeat almost certainly ends their dream of playing in the Champions League next season, and it was a poor night for the Gunners.

Despite knowing that only a win will put them back ahead of Tottenham on the league table, Arsenal didn’t show up to the game as we expected, and the Magpies earned a deserved win.

After the game, Xhaka suggested some of his teammates were nervous, but Wright has responded to his criticism.

The former Arsenal striker said via The Daily Mail: ‘Seeing a player coming out and saying “they didn’t listen to the coach’s instructions” is a very strange interview from Granit Xhaka.

‘To say it now, I don’t think it helps anybody – it’s very magnanimous of him to come out be honest.

‘That’s the kind of talk you want in the dressing room for them to understand when you go out there, then you know what you need to do.

‘Afterwards, it probably makes people upset, especially when you aren’t naming names.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal players have to look at themselves and know that they let the club down massively with their performance last night.

Xhaka also did not cover himself in glory, and it makes little sense that he was blaming his other teammates.