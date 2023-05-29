A view from the Emirates – The spine-tingling atmosphere after Arsenal’s end-of-season parade

A fans-eye view of the atmosphere at Arsenal v Wolves by Ken1945

On the game itself, we played some great football and completely outclassed a very average Wolves team.

Their fans were subdued from the very first minute and, unless they perform miracles in the transfer market, will be true contenders for relegation.

But I want to talk about our fans and The Emirates atmosphere.

What a season this has been for them – from our “North London Forever” anthem, which kicked off the chanting, through to Mikel Arteta being unable to speak as the crowd sung his name, it was spine tingling.

It has taken so long for The Emirates to be truly regarded as a fortress, but it most certainly is now.

At the end of the game, we waited patiently for the players to appear, and it was the Arsenal Women who paraded their Conti Cup trophy, being met with tremendous support.

Then we had Odegaard coming out and talk about the season and how the fans have helped the players, and he also was met with a marvellous ovation.

Then the boss appeared, only to be met with a wall of noise that forced him to stop twice, as he praised the fans.

Finally, the lap of honour around the ground and, this season, it all looked as if some thought had gone into the proceedings.

Have to mention the way Xhaka was treated and a wag in the crowd shouted out “how many of you were calling him out two seasons ago ” which was met with some applause.

Saka, after signing his new contract, was treated like a Greek God and, after scoring, motivated the crowd to even higher fervour when he proceeded to kiss the badge at the Clock End.

I would say about 95% of the Arsenal fanbase stayed behind to applaud the players and I await, with bated breath, to see if Talks***e will make an issue of our fans staying behind to give them the send-off they deserved, after such a great season.

A season so very near, yet not so very far away.

I hope this gives you all a feel of what it was like, as I said, “SPINE TINGLING”.

Ken1945

