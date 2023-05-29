A view from the Emirates – The spine-tingling atmosphere after Arsenal’s end-of-season parade

A fans-eye view of the atmosphere at Arsenal v Wolves by Ken1945
On the game itself, we played some great football and completely outclassed a very average Wolves team.
Their fans were subdued from the very first minute and, unless they perform miracles in the transfer market, will be true contenders for relegation.
But I want to talk about our fans and The Emirates atmosphere.
What a season this has been for them – from our “North London Forever” anthem, which kicked off the chanting, through to Mikel Arteta being unable to speak as the crowd sung his name, it was spine tingling.
It has taken so long for The Emirates to be truly regarded as a fortress, but it most certainly is now.
At the end of the game, we waited patiently for the players to appear, and it was the Arsenal Women who paraded their Conti Cup trophy, being met with tremendous support.
Then we had Odegaard coming out and talk about the season and how the fans have helped the players, and he also was met with a marvellous ovation.
Then the boss appeared, only to be met with a wall of noise that forced him to stop twice, as he praised the fans.
Finally, the lap of honour around the ground and, this season, it all looked as if some thought had gone into the proceedings.
Have to mention the way Xhaka was treated and a wag in the crowd shouted out “how many of you were calling him out two seasons ago ” which was met with some applause.
Saka, after signing his new contract, was treated like a Greek God and, after scoring, motivated the crowd to even higher fervour when he proceeded to kiss the badge at the Clock End.
I would say about 95% of the Arsenal fanbase stayed behind to applaud the players and I await, with bated breath, to see if Talks***e will make an issue of our fans staying behind to give them the send-off they deserved, after such a great season.
A season so very near, yet not so very far away.
I hope this gives you all a feel of what it was like, as I said, “SPINE TINGLING”.
Ken1945
I am pleased for you ken, really. It must have been great. But i am just so deflated at the poor end to the season, no real trophy/cup run and lack of real excitement. I am hopeful though there is something to build on. I cant help thinking, a chance that doesn’t and wont come that often in the league, was thrown away. I cant celebrate second, i never have in my own sporting achievements but i dud use it as motivation. I hope we do.
Glad to hear about the supporters’ final applause for Xhaka. He’s finally found his best role in the field, thanks to Arteta
We just missed our biggest chance in the last ten years to win EPL, but we have made a huge progress. Arteta and the coaches just need to address our weakness when playing against rough/ physically-aggressive teams like Brighton
Yea I guess this whole season is a learning curve for the coachand a gathering of useful experience for the players. I think the players coming in when transfer opens will tell us more the direction Arteta wants to go next season with his players. Hope Arteta and Edu gets it right.
👍my thoughts!!!!
“North London Forever” is indeed beautiful and moving when sung by our fans at Emirates. Much better than the singer’s version actually. Though I’ve never resided in N.London, I’m still proud that our club started in the south of the capital.
Next season whether we are able to win a trophy or not, there should be no more excuses like the one’s we’ve heard this term. No more “youngest squad”, no more “injuries did for us”, no more “inexperience”, no more “referees are cheating us”, NO EXCUSES ANY MORE, just a squad of players who have learnt from their mistakes and previous fragilities. They will be referred to as MEN not youngsters anymore. If we are good enough we will succeed and that’s all there is to it. Man City are not gods who cannot be beaten. Remember that. Whether we win the league next season or not, I for one will always be a Gunner.