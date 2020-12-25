A Wenger-esque Merry Gooner Christmas to JustArsenal readers

It is that time of year when Arsenal go into prepare to go into the New Year while doing our very best to keep in touch with the Top Four in the Premier League going into the New Year. (What was that you said?)

I was just writing my Christmas list for Santa but it was very very difficult to get anything on paper as you know what I have always said: “Be careful what you wish for!”

I know I have been away for a while, but I do know that I am for ever in thoughts of JustArsenal readers every single day. I love reading the comments from my loyal following who never fail to defend my fantastic record as Arsenal’s Greatest ever manager.

I know there are a few naysayers on the site too, but I always seem to miss seeing those. It must be my eyesight going in my old age!

Anyway, I would just like to let you know that I am right behind Mikel Arteta, just as I was behind Emery and Freddie in their ill-timed interludes in my hot seat. Don’t you think they all did rather well despite me not being there to guide them?

Just remember that Arsenal will never have the happiness at Christmas that came when I was in charge, and I would suggest that perhaps I could come back as your saviour next time the Gunners are threatened with relegation….