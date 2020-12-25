A Wenger-esque Merry Gooner Christmas to JustArsenal readers

It is that time of year when Arsenal go into prepare to go into the New Year while doing our very best to keep in touch with the Top Four in the Premier League going into the New Year. (What was that you said?)
I was just writing my Christmas list for Santa but it was very very difficult to get anything on paper as you know what I have always said: “Be careful what you wish for!”
I know I have been away for a while, but I do know that I am for ever in thoughts of JustArsenal readers every single day. I love reading the comments from my loyal following who never fail to defend my fantastic record as Arsenal’s Greatest ever manager.
I know there are a few naysayers on the site too, but I always seem to miss seeing those. It must be my eyesight going in my old age!
Anyway, I would just like to let you know that I am right behind Mikel Arteta, just as I was behind Emery and Freddie in their ill-timed interludes in my hot seat. Don’t you think they all did rather well despite me not being there to guide them?
Just remember that Arsenal will never have the happiness at Christmas that came when I was in charge, and I would suggest that perhaps I could come back as your saviour next time the Gunners are threatened with relegation….
Brilliant! Merry Christmas, Pat, another great year on JA coming to an end… thanks for the site, keep up the great work… and let’s hope 2021 will see a lot less doom and gloom!!
Merry Christmas everyone 🎅🎁🎄⚽️
+1 🎄 🎄🎄🎄
Merry Christmas to this wonderful Arsenal family.
Special mention to Admin Pat for an excellent consistency over the years.
I also acknowledge the regular contributors who have here over the years:
Lord Jon Fox
Chief Ken
Amazing Sue
SueP
My long time Master Eddie
Lenohappy
Gotanidea
Goonster
Dan Kit
Dan Smith
Ozziegunner
Trudeau-to mention a few
Sometimes I find myself wishing we physically stand in a space to discuss our beloved club.
I have two wishes for this Christmas, one of which is to one day witness the comeback of the then regular commenters like:
ArseOverTit
Budd
Fatboy Gooney
SOopa Aeon
Davidnz
Leo
NY Gunner
Ks-Gunner to mention a few- Merry Christmas to them wherever they are.
My second wish is that our beloved club begins to have a change in fortune both off and on the pitch ,unity in the dressing room and some luck for our manager and players.
Merry Christmas, I love you all.❤️
#coyg!!!💪💪💪
You too mate 👍
Merry Christmas to all Gooners family! Hoping new year will bring Arsenal positive fortunes!
Merry Christmas to each and every gooner that contribute to this wonderful platform where all can share their views, may all of you experience the joy of family on this special day.
MERRY CHRISTMASS & A HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL THE GOONERS FAMILY HOPING FOR A POSITIVE RESULT IN NEW YEAR 2021
Merry Christmas famz
This Christmas will bring everlasting positive change in the fortune of Arsenal
Mark my words guys, Chelsea will b our first win to greatness…..