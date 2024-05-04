“A win is a win.” Seaman says Arsenal made him nervous until the second goal

Like most Arsenal fans, David Seaman admits he was not settled until the Gunners scored their second goal.

Arsenal were on top from the beginning of the fixture, but Bournemouth seemed to understand exactly what they needed to do to avoid conceding a goal against the Gunners.

From the start of the fixture, it was mostly defence versus attack, as Arsenal simply could not find a way to beat the Bournemouth goalie in some instances and struggled to break through their defence in others.

As this continued, most fans began to worry that it could be one of those days when they missed all their chances and Bournemouth capitalised on theirs.

Even after they took the lead, their supporters craved the second goal to feel safe, and Seaman says he was nervous until that happened.

He said on Premier League Productions:

“I felt quite nervous at 1-0 if I’m honest. The second goal really calmed my nerves. Declan put the icing on the cake. They created chances, I just wanted a little more composure in front of goal. It was a good performance, not brilliant, but good. A win is a win”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was tough to watch our team labour and fail to score at the start of that game. It always seemed we could lose our lead when it was 1-0.

But this team has mastered how to overcome adversities and made us proud in the fixture.