A winning stat omen shows Arsenal on course to be champions

Arsenal fans can start dreaming of becoming champions of England at the end of this season after their team has forgotten how to lose a game.
The Gunners maintain an unblemished record in 2024, winning every single league game. This positions them well to contend for the league title, and some statistics indicate it could be a good omen.
According to a report on Premier League productions, Arsenal is only the fourth side to ever win their first eight matches of a calendar year. The other three teams (Man Utd in 2009, Liverpool in 2020, Man City in 2021) all went on to win the Premier League.
This is the kind of stat that Arsenal fans would love to read, and with their team in excellent form, the possibility of them becoming champions in the summer seems increasingly possible.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have been so good this year, and it is hard to deny that we deserve to be champions.
However, the boys must earn the trophy on the pitch, and we still have at least one tough game in Manchester before this season ends.
We have the players who can win this league, but we must take the fixtures one game at a time.
If am not wrong we are the also one of three clubs not to win the league after topping on Christmas the other being Liverpool twice and can’t remember the other one. My point being stats really don’t matter, you got to win games
I think the third could be Man u and am talking of recent times! I could go further and name Newcastle and Leeds
The win against Brentford is massive, it has a direct impact on the game between Liverpool and the champions today.
In Pep Guardiola biggest mind games to date, the legend claims Arsenal pose the biggest threat of knocking him off the throne.
Surely this will do one of two things, will either mobilize the Anfield faithful or rattle a few nerves, but stats goes out the window in a game of this nature.
Last yr Arsenal amassed highest points in over 100yr history by half of the season, we broke multiple records and yet we bottled our title. So, no record matters and the only thing that matter is to be there above other teams around you. Liverpool couldn’t win title by gerting 97 points on board while Leicester won by getting 81 points or they could have also won even by getting 73 . So let’s just hope we can keep at least one point above our opponents or maintain same points with higher goal difference.