A winning stat omen shows Arsenal on course to be champions

Arsenal fans can start dreaming of becoming champions of England at the end of this season after their team has forgotten how to lose a game.

The Gunners maintain an unblemished record in 2024, winning every single league game. This positions them well to contend for the league title, and some statistics indicate it could be a good omen.

According to a report on Premier League productions, Arsenal is only the fourth side to ever win their first eight matches of a calendar year. The other three teams (Man Utd in 2009, Liverpool in 2020, Man City in 2021) all went on to win the Premier League.

This is the kind of stat that Arsenal fans would love to read, and with their team in excellent form, the possibility of them becoming champions in the summer seems increasingly possible.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been so good this year, and it is hard to deny that we deserve to be champions.

However, the boys must earn the trophy on the pitch, and we still have at least one tough game in Manchester before this season ends.

We have the players who can win this league, but we must take the fixtures one game at a time.