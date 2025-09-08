“A world-class player”, Spain coach heaps praise on Arsenal man

Mikel Merino has been praised in the highest terms by Spanish national team manager Luis de la Fuente after producing a sensational performance against Turkiye. The midfielder scored a hat-trick in Spain’s emphatic victory, further enhancing his reputation as a player of international calibre.

Merino’s Impact for Spain

Although his primary role is in midfield, Merino demonstrated remarkable attacking instinct by finding himself in the right place at the right time on three occasions. Each opportunity was taken with precision, underlining not only his technical ability but also his composure in front of goal. His contribution has been vital in back-to-back matches during this international window, where he has consistently made a decisive impact.

Spain is widely recognised as having one of the most talented squads in world football, boasting attackers of the highest quality. Yet Merino has stepped forward to relieve some of the goalscoring burden, showing that midfielders can also provide crucial support in the final third. His recent scoring exploits strengthen his claim as a key figure in La Roja’s setup, with his consistency and versatility proving invaluable to the team’s balance.

Manager’s Recognition

After the win against Turkiye, manager Luis de la Fuente was full of admiration for the Arsenal midfielder’s performance. Speaking via Be Soccer, he said, “We have some fantastic players, and he is another example of a footballer who does many things well, who is a genius, a world-class player, and sometimes does not receive the recognition he deserves in Spain. He is one of the best in the world in his position. What we have are good people, who are humble and want to continue growing.”

Such remarks reflect the growing appreciation of Merino’s qualities at the highest level. De la Fuente’s words suggest that Merino is not only a reliable presence in midfield but also someone capable of elevating the team through moments of brilliance.

For Arsenal supporters, his prolific spell comes as little surprise. Last season, Merino adapted impressively when called upon as a makeshift striker, gaining valuable experience in advanced positions. That period seems to have sharpened his attacking instincts, which are now being translated into goals on the international stage.

With his form continuing to rise, Merino’s stature in both domestic and international football is strengthening. If he maintains this momentum, he will remain one of the standout midfielders in Europe, combining intelligence, technical skill, and goalscoring threat in a way that few others manage.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…