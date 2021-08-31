Aaron Ramsdale Has the Potential to Shine For Arsenal

The English Premier League is back! Teams are done with game week three, and players have departed for their international duties. However, club officials will be busy looking for opportunities in the transfer market. Soccer betting fans on Vwin, a leading sports betting platform in Asia, have enjoyed live football scores coverage on the platform. However, some of the results have been surprising. For example, no one would have predicted that Arsenal would be at the bottom of the table despite their challenging fixtures.

Arteta’s Gamble?

Mikel Arteta has been busy in the transfer market as he tries to expedite his rebuilding process. One of the new signings is Sheffield United goalie Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners signed the keeper for £30m.

Mikel Arteta claimed that the 23-year-old was the perfect signing for Arsenal. He also stated that Ramsdale would endear himself to the Gunners’ fans in no time. Furthermore, the manager promised the fans that they would love his character and personality.

First Impression

The first impression was promising as his family stood behind him during his unveiling. Moreover, his first interview was upbeat as he demonstrated a balance between ambition and humility.

In the interview, Ramsdale revealed that he was looking forward to connecting with the fans. He also promised them that he wouldn’t shy away from the challenges presented to him. On the other hand, he claimed that he had not come to warm the bench. Instead, he is going to fight for Bernd Leno’s shirt and keep it!

There Is Still Skepticism

The new goalkeeper’s attitude in the first interview was spot on. However, there is still skepticism surrounding his arrival. For example, many football pundits wondered whether paying £30m for a goalie who has endured back-to-back relegations from the EPL makes sense.

As a matter of fact, no one would have imagined that Ramsdale would join a big club like Arsenal at the end of the season. Sheffield United re-signed him from Bournemouth for £18.5m, but he couldn’t replicate Dean Henderson’s performances.

He Has Potential

Ramsdale suffered a poor start at Sheffield United as they struggled at the bottom of the table. He was also illustrative of the poor recruitment policy at his former club that saw Chris Wilder depart. By January, Ramsdale had not kept a single clean sheet and was only ahead of Sam Johnstone of West Brom and Illan Meslier in terms of goals conceded.

However, he improved so dramatically that he won the club’s player of the year award. This was his third in three seasons. His move to Arsenal has placed him under the microscope.

Arteta is banking on the keeper to continue his development and improve as he did toward the end of last season. He will also have to deal with the pressure that comes with his price tag, making him one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the world.

Fortunately, he has the backing of his new manager and has developed a thick skin in the last few whirlwind seasons.

Moreover, with Leno struggling for form, he might get a chance to showcase what he can do. When the time comes, he better be ready!