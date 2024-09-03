Aaron Ramsdale impresses his new boss after leaving Arsenal – “He’s going to be amazing”

Aaron Ramsdale is already winning over fans at Saint Marys Stadium. After months of deputising for David Raya, Ramsdale eventually landed the Arsenal exit many expected him to seek this summer.

The Gunners agreed to a Southampton offer for the Englishman, which may rise up to £25 million if they avoid relegation. Southampton swiftly slotted Ramsdale into their starting lineup, ready to go right away.

Unfortunately, the ex-Gunner did not have a perfect debut, conceding three goals as the Saints lost 3-1 at Brentford. Despite this, his Southampton manager, Russell Martins, expressed his delight in having him play for them.

Martins emphasised how, despite conceding those goals, Ramsdale played an important role in relieving the opposition’s pressure as he did not panic and stuck to their game plan. He went on to say how fortunate they are to have signed Ramsdale, who is suited for their need for a ball-playing custodian who participates in build-up. According to him, the Englishman is exactly what they’ve been looking for in a custodian, and his debut gave them a lot to look forward to from the new No. 1.

Russell Martins said, “I thought he was really good. Even in the second half, the ball was getting put back to him too much because we were 2-0 down and at 3-0 definitely… He stuck to it, and he’s going to be amazing.

“I think we’ll all fall in love with him very quickly because of who he is, the person he is, and how brave he is. He’s got big character. So I think he’s going to be a brilliant signing for us.”

The Saints boss added that he is adapting to his system of playing from the back and being comfortable with the ball at his feet, saying, “I think he’s brilliant with it [the ball]. Some of the passes he picked out today were fantastic. Every manager has their priority on what they want from a goalkeeper. Aaron gives us everything we want. That’s why we worked so hard to get him.”

It’s fantastic to see Rambo doing well at Southampton; it’s a shame he didn’t start with a win. We don’t miss him because Raya has had a fantastic start to this new campaign, but we hope everything goes well for him. Ramsdale was made for the top, and let’s hope that’s where he’s headed, as it would be lovely to see him live his ambition of becoming England’s number one — which warming the bench at Arsenal would have denied him.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…