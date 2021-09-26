Aaron Ramsdale is in line to match Arsenal record with another clean sheet today

Aaron Ramsdale has had a fine start to life at Arsenal with three clean sheets from three competitive matches for the Gunners and could match a club record with another one against Tottenham.

After struggling to get the best out of Bernd Leno, the Gunners moved for Ramsdale in the last transfer window.

The Englishman is expected to be their long-term goalie and has been in goal in their last two league matches.

Before he started his first league match, Arsenal had lost three games in the competition and conceded 9 goals.

They have let no goal in since he has been in goal and if he shuts out Tottenham in the north London derby today, he would become just the third Arsenal goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first three league matches for them, according to the Premier League.

The report says Alex Manninger and David Ospina are the other two goalies who have enjoyed a similar record.

Ramsdale will expect to keep his place in the team for the match against the Lilywhites because of his fine form, but Mikel Arteta has the final say and the Spaniard could delay the Englishman’s chance of equalling that record by dropping him for Leno in the game.