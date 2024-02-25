Aaron Ramsdale makes a decision on his future

Arsenal’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly made a decision about his future with the club as he continues to struggle to reclaim a place in the starting XI.

Initially the first choice, Ramsdale faced competition when David Raya was signed on loan at the beginning of the current term. Despite not actively seeking a departure in the last transfer window due to the absence of promising suitors, the goalkeeper seems discontent with his current situation.

As per The Sun, Ramsdale has now decided to seek a move in the upcoming summer transfer window. Eager to play regularly from the next season onwards, he acknowledges that he won’t have the opportunity to do so at the Emirates and has opted to leave the club permanently.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most of us feel sorry for Ramsdale as he struggles to play and know he is better than sitting on the bench as he does now.

However, the manager makes the final decision, and if he thinks Raya is the best option for the team, we support him.

Ramsdale now has to find a new home where he will be appreciated, but he will likely move to a much smaller club to prove himself again.

