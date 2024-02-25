Aaron Ramsdale makes a decision on his future

Arsenal’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly made a decision about his future with the club as he continues to struggle to reclaim a place in the starting XI.
Initially the first choice, Ramsdale faced competition when David Raya was signed on loan at the beginning of the current term. Despite not actively seeking a departure in the last transfer window due to the absence of promising suitors, the goalkeeper seems discontent with his current situation.
As per The Sun, Ramsdale has now decided to seek a move in the upcoming summer transfer window. Eager to play regularly from the next season onwards, he acknowledges that he won’t have the opportunity to do so at the Emirates and has opted to leave the club permanently.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Most of us feel sorry for Ramsdale as he struggles to play and know he is better than sitting on the bench as he does now.
However, the manager makes the final decision, and if he thinks Raya is the best option for the team, we support him.
Ramsdale now has to find a new home where he will be appreciated, but he will likely move to a much smaller club to prove himself again.
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
So much for the “competition” that was mentioned at the start of the season.
If Ramsdale lost the competition, than fair enough; bit harsh not even having an opportunity to win back your job.
It’s Arteta’s decision, so we move on. However no way in Hell is Raya close to the shot stopper Ramsdale is, sorry but no way.
I agree 100% Sigh!
So sorry that we WILL LOSE Ramsdale . It is a huge error IMO!
I’m okay with this, but the bidding starts at +50 million.
Not a cat in hells chance. He hasn’t played for a year (by the time the summer comes) and his value will have dropped markedly. Who is going to pay 50 mil for a back up keeper. No top 6 club in England and definitely not a foreign club. His market Value is 28 mil euros and dropping by the week.
Great, lets consign him to the bench so he gets no game time, and then put a price on his head to make his move 10 times more difficult!!!
What has Ramsdale ever done to you DaJuhi?
Nothing to see here, Aaron is going anywhere anytime soon.
Exactly!
He’s a good keeper and should have been given the opportunity to compete for his position as number one. HES doing the right thing leaving He’s has to think of himself now
BEST OF LUCK TO HIM