Aaron Ramsdale names Arsenal star buy – “He brings a completely different dimension to the team”

Has Aaron Ramsdale Just Declared This Star As Arsenal’s Signing Of The Season?

Following three disappointing Premier League games, Arsenal found their way back into winning ways against Aston Villa this weekend, propelling them back to the top of the standings after City failed to beat Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners fought until the final added minute to secure a 4:2 victory and break the winless streak that had been in place since Manchester United’s victory. The North London Club had since suffered two league defeats and one draw before yesterday’s game. One player who stood out this weekend was Oleksander Zinchenko.

Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale admitted about Zinchenko after the game, as Via Play, “He brings a completely different dimension to the team, allows us to play the way we want to. Yeah, he’s been there and he’s done it. He’s got four out of five Premier League titles, so he knows what it takes to win.”

He added, “He’s been brilliant, you see the passion he’s got. He’s only been here a couple of months, but he’s a huge part of our group.”

The 25-year-old left back isn’t your average left back. In Arsenal colors, he has frequently been seen moving into midfield, giving Granit Xhaka complete freedom to attack. He fills the offensive void created by Xhaka and contributes to midfield dominance. This appears to work, making him “unplayable” on a good day. Notably, against a stubborn Villa, he scored.

Anyway, how realistic is Ramsdale’s description of the 25-year-old as a player who allows them to play the way they want?

Sam P