Aaron Ramsdale needs to seize this chance to prove to Arteta he’s too good to be dropped

Ramsdale to start against Brentford

Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal lads are back to business as usual and are preparing to make the short trip over to Brentford to the Gtech Community Stadium to get back into Premier League action

After what seemed like a really long international break. Arsenal fans will be hoping to continue our good form and keep the gap between us, Manchester City and Liverpool (who are playing each other on Saturday) at a minimum.

I’m sure there will be a few changes going into this game, with Gabriel Jesus expected back up front and Aaron Ramsdale expected to start for the first time in a while due to the fact that David Raya is currently on loan from Brentford and isn’t eligible to start against them. Ramsdale playing last in our Carabao cup game against West Ham, where we ended up losing 3-1 and getting knocked out of the competition.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Ramsdale is up for it and ready to go, because we can’t afford to lose any points going forward. He has just returned from the international break with England but didn’t get any minutes for his country so it’s safe to say he could be a little rusty.

But Arsenal fans will be hoping he steps up and shows what he’s made of. This is also a chance from Ramsdale to prove himself, after losing the top spot to Raya.

Ramsdale’s dad coming out last week in a podcast saying “he’s lost his smile” with the loss of the top spot between the sticks but football and life is all about adversity, and for me, Ramsdale has to be ready for games like these where he can take the opportunity to show what he’s made of. Injuries can happen all the time and you never know when you might be called upon and Ramsdale must be ready for that.

Brentford had a shaky start to their season but have since been on a better run, winning games against Burnley, Chelsea and West Ham, before getting pumped 3-0 at Anfield in their last game before the break. Coming off a loss they might be looking for something to prove and Brentford have looked strongest when at home this season.

Arsenal themselves coming off a 2-0 win against Sevilla in The Champions League so will be hoping to continue that form on the weekend, with three important points on the line, Arsenal need to be at their best.

What’s your thoughts on Ramsdale starting Gooners?

Daisy Mae

