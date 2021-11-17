Aaron Ramsdale praises Aubameyang’s dressing room antics

When a captain is more than just a captain; In praise of Aubameyang By Sylvester Kwentua

Being the captain of a football team comes with a lot of work and responsibilities. The captain, being an on-the-field coach, has the duty to ginger the other players to put in their best in every game. The captain is always there to stand up for a bullied teammate, protect his team mates from the harsh decisions of the referee, and also lift the morale of the players, when it gets low. But then, after a game must have been played and either won or lost, does the duty of the captain end? I don’t think so.

Pierre Aubameyang has served as Arsenal’s captain for close to two seasons and so far, he has had kind of a mixed impact on his teammates. From games where he failed to lead from the front, to games where he scored but could not lead the team to success, he has experienced it all. However, beyond leading his team on the pitch, Aubameyang seems to also be doing well leading his team off the pitch. If recent commendations by Aaron Ramsdale are anything to be taken seriously, then Aubameyang deserves some more accolades.

In an appearance in a golf television programme, Tubes And Ange Golf life (I read this on Football.london ), the in form Arsenal shot stopper, revealed how Aubameyang, together with his partner in fun Lacazette, have been uniting the Arsenal team, right from the dressing room.

“When Aubameyang and Lacazette are happy, it’s a very loud changing room,” Ramsdale said. “Sometimes, they’ll be speaking in French, so you don’t know what they’re going on about; they could be slaughtering you. They won’t be because they’re nice people.