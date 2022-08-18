Aaron Ramsdale talks up Bournemouth keeper ahead of weekend clash

The Gunners travel down to the South Coast on Saturday to face newly-promoted Bournemouth, who had Aaron Ramsdale in their squad in 2017, giving him his first taste of first team Premier League football in 2019 when he was their Player Of The Season, despite them being relegated.

Ramsdale must have loved it down there and he now calls it “home” despite growing up in Stoke, and goes down to visit often. He also keeps in touch with his old team-mates and he has admitted that he has been very impressed by their current keeper Mark Travers.

Ramsdale told the Bournemouth Echo: “I can’t wait to play at the Vitality again.

“I had an unbelievable attachment to the fans and I still do.

“I came back to a game last season and I had pictures galore, people saying hello and my mum and dad still come down and watch games every now and then.

“It’s going to be a great day. For 90 minutes, we are a little bit enemies but after that we are going to be great friends again and it’s something I can’t wait for.

“It will be great to see the lads play. It will be a difficult day for myself on the pitch – but also emotions as well.”

He then went on to talk about Travers: “I definitely knew he would go on to great things. You could see it at an early age.

“I met him a long time ago when he came on trial at Sheffield United, when I was there as a 16-year-old and he was 15.

“You could tell he was a good footballer and all he needed was that run of games, which he got last season.

“The proof was in the pudding – golden glove, promotion to the Premier League, new contract and hopefully he can start all the games this season.

“I am looking forward to seeing Travs play. He was amazing last season, he was very complimentary to myself.

“He deserves all the credit he’s got at the moment and I can’t wait to share the pitch with him.”

Travers kept a clean sheet in Bournemouth’s opening game at the Vitality when they beat Aston Villa 2-0, but we hope he is not so efficient when he has the likes of Saka, Martinelli and Jesus taking pot shots at him on Saturday, and we also hope Aaron Ramsdale comes back to his usual excellent form against his old mates…

COYG!

————————————————–

