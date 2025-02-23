Aaron Ramsey breaks silence on how he was forced out of Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey has finally opened up about his departure from Arsenal in 2019, when he made the move to Juventus as a free agent. The attacking midfielder joined the Gunners in 2008 as a young prodigy from Cardiff City and would go on to spend the next decade at the Emirates Stadium.

During his time at Arsenal, Ramsey became one of the club’s standout players, consistently delivering top-level performances in the middle of the park. His contributions were highly valued, and the Gunners recognised his importance to the team. At various points in his career, Ramsey was seen as unsellable, with the club eager to retain his services. This is why Arsenal did everything they could to keep him when his contract expired in the summer of 2019.

After months of negotiations, Ramsey ultimately left the club, with many fans believing he had rejected the offer to remain at the Emirates. However, he has now broken his silence, offering his perspective on the situation. Speaking to Caught Offside, Ramsey said:

“I wanted to commit to Arsenal, but then for whatever reason, what happened I don’t know, the new manager came in and then the contract wasn’t there anymore. When Juventus came calling then in January, you know, I had to sort of think about life after Arsenal and secure that as well. It was an experience I was excited about.”

Ramsey’s departure came as a disappointment to many, as he had been a player fans had grown to love and admire. However, considering his ongoing injury struggles after leaving the club, it could be said that it was perhaps the best time for Arsenal to part ways with him. Although his exit marked the end of an era, Ramsey’s time at the club will always be remembered fondly by supporters. His resilience and passion on the pitch made him a key figure in the team, and his goals, particularly in cup finals, will be cherished by Arsenal fans for years to come.