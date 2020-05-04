Aaron Ramsey explains leaving Arsenal to test himself

Aaron Ramsey left Arsenal on a free transfer last summer, joining Serie A Juventus, and while that wasn’t a decision he took lightly, he simply couldn’t turn the offer down.

The Italian giants are on course to win an impressive ninth league title in a row, as well as remaining in the hunt for the Coppa Italia and Champions League trophies this season also.

They persuaded our former star Ramsey to join them last summer in a free transfer, but despite his limited appearances early into the campaign, he has earned a first-team role of late.

Our former midfielder and fans favourite claimed that it is hard to turn down a ‘massive club’ like Juventus, but claims he had gotten too comfortable at Arsenal after 11 years in North London.

Ramsey said: “Juventus is a massive club, one of the top teams around in the world so when they come calling for you it’s hard for you to turn them down.

“I was in a position where I was at a club for a very long time and I fancied a change to get out of my comfort zone to learn a new language, hopefully very slowly.”

When pushed to explain why he had to quit the Gunners, a team he loved so much, he refused to point any fingers at anyone at Arsenal for his decision.

“Again to test myself in a different league and all the cup competitions we’re still in,” he added.

“We’re a top team and hopefully we can go far in many things and win many trophies and titles here.

“When you come here you get the feeling of how important it is to win.

“When you change the club you arrive at some point in your career where you just want to win trophies.

“It’s good being part of a young project of hopes for the future.”

Ramsey has been a huge loss for us this season, although Dani Ceballos has enjoyed filling the role after arriving on loan from Real Madrid, although it remains to be seen if the Spaniard will get the opportunity to stay going into next season.

Do you think Arsenal or Unai Emery affected his decision to quit the club? Has our club stagnated over the years which will lead to further players like Ramsey to make similar decisions?

Patrick