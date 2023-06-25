Arsenal legend Aaron Ramsey insists Folarin Balogun is “good enough for the Premier League.”

Aaron Ramsey Encourages Arsenal to Retain ‘Very Exciting’ Folarin Balogun
Former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey has voiced his support for Folarin Balogun, urging his ex-employers not to sell the talented young striker. Ramsey believes Balogun possesses the quality and potential to make a significant impact in the Premier League and should be given the opportunity to prove himself at the Emirates Stadium.
The USMNT international, who spent last season on loan at Reims, impressed with his goal-scoring prowess, netting an impressive 22 goals in 39 games in Ligue 1. His goal tally outshined established stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, highlighting his immense potential as a key player for the Gunners.
🗣️| Former Arsenal and current Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey on Folarin Balogun:
“I’m not the Arsenal manager, but Balogun’s very good. We played against him a couple of times, and from what I saw there, he's a very exciting player to have in your team.
“Arsenal have many great… pic.twitter.com/MKTozBvBk4
— Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) June 24, 2023
Despite Balogun facing competition in the forward positions, with Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order and the recent signing of Kai Havertz adding to the competition, the young American has expressed his desire not to go out on loan again and instead wants a chance to prove himself at Arsenal or be sold.
Ramsey, who made a significant impact during his 11 seasons at North London, commended the Hale End academy graduate’s talent, stating, “Balogun’s very good. He’s a very exciting player to have in your team. Arsenal have many great players, but he’s definitely got the quality. And, yes, he’s good enough for the Premier League.”
The Welsh international also praised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his remarkable work in rebuilding the team since taking charge. Ramsey acknowledged the progress Arsenal made last season, finishing second in the league, and securing a return to the UEFA Champions League.
Ramsey expressed his optimism for Arsenal’s future, acknowledging the challenges they face in a highly competitive league. He emphasized the importance of the club building on their recent progress and continuing to compete for trophies against formidable opponents.
As Arsenal contemplates Balogun’s future, Ramsey’s words carry weight, highlighting the young striker’s potential and calling for him to be given a chance to contribute to Arsenal’s continued success. The decision regarding Balogun’s future will be crucial as the Gunners aim to strengthen their squad and elevate their performances in the upcoming season.
Writer – Yash Bisht
Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arsenal treatment table legends: Ramsey, Wilshire, RVP, Rosicky. Arsenal Hall of Treatment first inductee Abou Diaby.
It doesn’t really matter whether is good for the EPL.. Arteta has a code ” IF HE DOESN’T LIKE YOU THEN YOU CAN’T BE IN HIS TEAM WHETHER YOU ARE GOOD OR NOT COX ARTETA KNOWS WHATS BEST FOR HIMSELF AND HIMSELF ONLY”
Maybe, but he’s also the easiest to sell among our CFs. I think Arsenal could sell him to increase their transfer budget
Time will tell, preseason is a good start , but if a beautiful offer should arrive from Juventus or Napoli involving Oshien or Vlohovic, that would be too good to turn down.
Not really a good reason to sell, especially when he’s a striker that scores goals. Saliba is easy to sell also, so should we sell?
Shortsighted to sell a productive without giving them a chance first. I hope Arteta thinks the same, and has learned from the past.
Remember Arteta himself said he made a mistake with loaning Saliba after just 2 preseason appearances. Hopefully he gives Balogun a chance, we can always sell in January if he isn’t ready, so what’s the rush?
Thank you Rambo. Most sensible assessment of Balogun. Arsenal board is clueless.