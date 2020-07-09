Aaron Ramsey offered to another Arsenal rival, maybe we should hijack the move

Aaron Ramsey isn’t a name that some Arsenal fans may want to remember after his exit from the club.

Understandably, fans are divided about his free transfer from the Emirates, with some blaming the club for not getting him on a new deal, while others have blamed the midfielder for not being committed to the club.

He has, however, struggled in Italy and he looks set to make a return to the Premier League this summer.

A Report from Italy via Tuttosports is claiming that the midfielder is set to be used in a swap deal with Chelsea that would see Jorginho leave the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The report claims that Maurizio Sarri wants a third reunion with the naturalized Italian midfielder.

It remains unclear if Frank Lampard would be interested in the Welshman and I wonder if we should hijack his return to England.

Arsenal has struggled in midfield since we lost Ramsey and his departure exposed just how bad Mesut Ozil is.

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding the current Arsenal side and Ramsey could flourish under the former Man City assistant manager.

Ramsey won three FA Cups and two Community Shields with Arsenal and has played 19 league games for Juve this season.