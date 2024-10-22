Aaron Ramsey reveals why he chose Arsenal despite speaking to Ferguson and Benitez

Aaron Ramsey was one of the most sought-after talents in Europe when he broke through as a teenager at Cardiff City.

The young midfielder was part of the Cardiff team that reached the FA Cup final in 2008, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Ramsey was eager to join a Premier League club, and many of the leading sides in the English top flight were keen to sign him.

He had discussions with various managers before ultimately deciding that a move to Arsenal would be the best fit for him. Ramsey has since opened up about why he chose the Gunners.

Although he had the opportunity to move to Manchester United or Liverpool, he was particularly impressed by Arsene Wenger during their conversations.

Ramsey eventually decided that his best next step would be to move to the Emirates. Recalling the decision, the Welshman said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Why Arsenal? I felt like he (Wenger) really wanted me,’ Ramsey said. ‘He was doing the Euros at the time and they flew me over there when he had a few hours off.

‘We had lunch… everything about him and his vision and his plans. He had a really detailed plan and the amount of young players he brought through and have gone on was appealing to me. For example, (Cesc) Fabregas – so I felt really wanted by Arsenal.’

Ramsey would go on to become one of our best players during his spell at the Emirates and it is great to hear how and why he chose to join us.

