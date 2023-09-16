Aaron Ramsey tips Arsenal to go one further and win the Premier League

Aaron Ramsey holds the belief that Arsenal has the potential to win the Premier League this season. The club came very close to clinching the title last season but ultimately fell short, with Manchester City securing the championship.

In the current campaign, Arsenal has made a strong start and retained most of their key players from the previous season while also adding new talent to the squad. This has created optimism within the club and its fanbase.

Ramsey has expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to achieve Premier League success this season. He is impressed with the work Arteta is doing at the Emirates and believes that Arsenal has a genuine opportunity to win the league crown.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘You could always see Arteta had the knowledge, intensity and desire to be a manager one day.

‘He has been brilliant for Arsenal.

‘I would have loved to win the Premier League while I was there and I am rooting for the current side to go on and achieve it.

‘They’ve signed good players this summer, they’re back in the Champions League and they’re in a good place. Hopefully, they can go one step further.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, so we truly are a club that can win the league after showing our capabilities in the last term.

If the boys stay focused and work hard, we should take advantage of any slip from City to be crowned champions.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…