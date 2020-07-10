Aaron Ramsey to Juventus was never going to end well – Would Arsenal fans take him back?

Ramsey to Juventus – Oh how I knew it would not be a match made in heaven!

If I could have spoken to Aaron Ramsey before he left Arsenal, I would have told him that going to Juventus would be one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

Watching Serie A and in particular Juventus for a number of years before Ramsey left and seeing them acquire Emre Can from Liverpool in 2018 and the way his time at Juventus ended, I felt like the same would be apparent for Ramsey too. After being witness to Emre Can’s great start for Juventus under Allegri where he was a prominent figure in the team and ended up lifting the Serie A and the Supercoppa in his first season, to then witnessing the massive contrast when Maurizio Sarri took over from Allegri at the end of the 2019 season, who for whatever reason only Sarri knows, decided to hardly play Can, a move which then forced Can to rethink his future and make a move out of the club in January 2020 to go to Dortmund. It was only a matter of time before the same thing potentially happened to Aaron Ramsey.

Being a permanent figure in our team dispute his many injuries, it seemed that Ramsey was set to stay and flourish and even end his career at the club that has seen him through many things, especially a leg break against Stoke way back in 2010. But he came back even stronger albeit with a little fear, but then who wouldn’t be scared to step back on the pitch after a leg break, right? But for his 262 appearances and 40 goals for the club, 2 of which were the most memorable that came in 2014 and 2017 in the FA Cup Finals against Hull and Chelsea, where he scored the winning goals to help us lift our first trophy in 10 years and then a 3rd in 3 years. We hoped he would stay but it wasn’t to be a long-lasting love as in February 2019 Ramsey signed for Juventus FOR FREE and joined them at the end of that season.

I very rarely like to see ex Arsenal players do well once they leave the club unless it is an amicable separation, or if you are Thierry Henry who I love no matter what he does (unless he ever manages Spurs). But I wouldn’t wish a player to leave and then hardly be playing and doing what they love in their new team – that “fought” so hard to get their signature. But with only 19 appearance and 3 goals for Juventus is seems as though Ramsey is heading down the same route as Can.

Here’s hoping that Ramsey is still at Juventus come the new season and shows them the player that he showed us glimpses of, but if he leaves only a year after joining then I sure hope he doesn’t throw away 11 years of love and respect from the Arsenal fans by joining one of our Premier League rivals!

After losing him for free would you take him back and pay whatever Juventus is asking Gooners?

Shenel Osman