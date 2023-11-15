“Aaron’s lost that smile.” Ramsdale’s father discusses his son’s situation at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale’s father has admitted that his son no longer smiles as he used to after losing his first-team spot at the Emirates to David Raya.

Ramsdale, who was considered one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe, saw Arsenal sign Raya from Brentford on an initial loan deal in the last transfer window. Despite Ramsdale’s excellent performances, the Spaniard has been made the team’s number one.

This situation puts Ramsdale at risk of missing out on a place in the England squad for Euro 2024. His father has shared that his son has lost his usual cheerful demeanour, possibly reflecting the impact of the change in his playing status.

“Aaron’s lost that smile that he showed when he was holding on to that ball,” Nick Ramsdale told the The Highbury Corner podcast.

“It is difficult. It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying ‘you need to keep smiling’.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Football can be tough for any player; everyone must constantly work to earn the right to play for their team.

Ramsdale losing the first-team spot might seem unfair, but Raya has been good enough, and we will likely stick with him as long as Mikel Arteta is the manager.

Perhaps in the summer, the former Sheffield United man has to consider leaving the club for a team that will offer him more game time.

