‘About time’ Wilshere reacts to Smith Rowe’s England call-up

Jack Wilshere has reacted to Emile Smith Rowe finally earning a call-up to the England national team.

The Arsenal midfielder has been in blistering form this season and has continued to prove he is more than capable of handling the pressure of playing for a big club.

His recent fine run of form forced Gareth Southgate to include him in his England squad for the upcoming international matches.

The midfielder would have to battle with top quality players in the Three Lions camp to earn a place on the team.

However, just being in the camp is a significant achievement and shows that he is doing the right things.

Like most Arsenal fans, Wilshere seems to have been looking forward to seeing him in an England shirt and the former West Ham man took to his Instagram account to celebrate Smith Rowe’s call-up.

He posted on his Instagram: “About time. Go show them @EmileSmithRowe.”

The excitement of Wilshere is shared by most Arsenal fans who want the whole of England to see what he is made of.

The midfielder would be in good company as his club teammate, Bukayo Saka, is now an established member of the Three Lions squad and will help him settle into the group.