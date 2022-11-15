‘Above and beyond’ – Arsenal transfer decision backed by former PL star

Fabrice Muamba has praised Arsenal’s decision to sign Martin Odegaard, who has improved hugely since joining from Real Madrid.

The Gunners have been in top form this term, flying high in the division to sit five points clear of Manchester City in second.

With many players singled out for praise for their roles in helping us to top the table at present, Muamba has been especially impressed by the Norwegian.

“Odegaard, wow. This guy signed for Real Madrid at a young age and then moved to Arsenal on loan. My word he is a different player. He controls the momentum for Arsenal. He is David Silva. When David Silva was at City he was what he is for Arsenal,” Muamba said.

“He controls the tempo of the game, his vision, he’s one of the best technical players in this league. No doubt about it, you can’t argue with that.

“Odegaard has matured a lot, he’s the captain, he’s a leader, he’s scoring goals and he’s defending. I can see why Arsenal went above and beyond to get this guy. Arteta saw something special in him.”

Odegaard is definitely among those players who have made a huge difference in our side, and is one who would be sorely missed from the starting line-up.

Do you agree that Martin is amongst our three most important individuals in the line-up?

Patrick