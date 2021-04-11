“Absolute sheer class.” Lawrenson praises the quality one Arsenal goal

Arsenal earned an impressive 3-0 win over Sheffield United this evening and the Gunners scored all the goals from some good work.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed a response after their 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague meant they had won none of their last four matches before the encounter.

The pressure was also on them because Sheffield United looks doomed for relegation and almost every top team has taken maximum points off them this season.

Arsenal started the game well and was in control of possession for much of the encounter.

They took the lead on the 33rd minute through Alexandre Lacazette and it was such a beautifully crafted opener that it delighted Mark Lawrenson.

Lacazette started the move by passing the ball to Bukayo Saka who passed to Dani Ceballos.

The Spaniard backheeled it to Lacazette to break the deadlock and Lawro reckons it is the best goal that has been scored in the league this weekend.

Lawrenson said as quoted by the BBC: “Absolute sheer class. The passing and movement, the pace on the passes, was just brilliant.

“Arsenal have been in those positions two or three times and never really delivered – but that was just top class play.

“I’m not sure we’ve seen a better goal across the Premier League this weekend.”