‘Absolute superstar’ – Saka hailed after showcasing range of talents for England

Lee Dixon is the latest pundit to express his delight at the work of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, who celebrated his 20th birthday this week.

The youngster scored for England on his birthday to close out the win at 4-0 over Andorra, helping his side to maintain their 100% record in World Cup qualifying thus far.

Saka was also a key member of the Three Lions side which reached the final of Euro 2020, where they were eventually eliminated on penalties, and former England and Arsenal man Dixon is full of praise for his contribution at this early stage in his career.

“You forget what an age [Saka is performing like he is at],” Dixon live on ITV shortly after full-time(via HITC). “He was basically one of the two who carried the Arsenal team last season. For such a young player, everybody was looking at him to change a game, to win a game.

“And he’s come into the England side – certainly in the Euros – he was the one that got the ball. And today, we saw he’s got a pass, he’s got a cross, he’s got the ability to take players on and commit players. He’s going to be an absolute superstar, I’m pretty sure of that.”

Saka certainly has a strong range of skills despite his limited years, and his mentality and work ethic have helped him develop into a young talent who has very few weaknesses, although his finishing at times can be lacking.

There is no doubt in my mind that he has the potential to be the best player in the Premier League one day, and possibly even the best on the planet if he continues on the upward curve, and I certainly hope that we are never convinced to sell him on.

Patrick