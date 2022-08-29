‘Absolutely amazing’ – Merson hails one Arsenal man’s latest contributions

Paul Merson has praised Martin Odegaard’s latest displays for Arsenal, adding that Mikel Arteta’s decision to name him captain a potential ‘masterstroke’.

The Norwegian has three goals from his last two appearances, helping us to maintain our 100% record so far this season, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

“He’s making things happen and when you do that, turning good play into goals and assists, that’s what starts to make people take notice,” Merson stated in his column for Sky Sports.

“That’s what he’s doing and giving him the captaincy could be a masterstroke.

“However, you’ve now got to see what happens when it isn’t going as well for the team, and he isn’t playing as well himself. Can he keep dragging the team through?

“At the moment, though, he’s doing really well. For £35m, absolutely amazing.”

Odegaard has easily been amongst our best players this term as well as so far in 2022 in total, and he fully deserves every bit of praise he gets.

Is there any doubt that Odegaard was the right man for the job?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids