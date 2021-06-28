‘Absolutely delighted’ – Tierney confirms love for Arsenal after signing new deal

Kieran Tierney has stolen the hearts of Arsenal fans around the globe with a number of passionate and consistent performances, and the defender confirmed that the feelings are mutual.

The left-back certainly ranks amongst the best players currently within our team, as well as ranking as one of the best of his position in the division if not world football, and his new contract can only have put smiles on the fans faces.

There has been a lot to feel concerned about in recent months, with us failing to earn European football for the upcoming campaign, and with the transfer window yet to show any real rewards, but news of this deal should have brought back a little positivity, epecially when hearing KT’s words about the club.

“It feels amazing,” Tierney told Arsenal.com on signing his new contract. “Firstly, when the manager came to me and said, ‘We want you to extend your deal, we’re so happy with how you’ve come along’ it was just amazing for me to hear because I’ve worked hard since I joined.

“I had a hard first season with injuries and COVID, but last season it really picked up for me, and the club have been brilliant with me, so I am more than happy to extend it. I’m absolutely delighted.

“I think the vision of the club, where it wants to go, and the expectations of the club [are why I signed[. Where I want to be in football is at the top. There’s no doubt about it, we’re not where we want to be just now, but we’re going in the right direction.

“The way the club is run from the inside is amazing. I love everyone. I love all of the staff, I love all of the players, I love the manager and just working with them is an absolute joy. Being happy in life speaks for a lot and I am happy, so I was more than happy to commit my future [to the club].”

Tierney could well be my favourite current player, despite only joining the club two summers ago, and while he may not appear to be quite the match-winner, his passion and leadership is what convinces me that he will play just as big a role as any other in our bid to return to the top.

