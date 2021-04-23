“Absolutely fantastic” Sir Alex Ferguson praises Arsenal star

Sir Alex Ferguson has heaped praise on Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney as he spoke about Scotland’s team for the Euros later this year.

The Gunners’ full-back has been a star of their national team in recent years and he will play a starring role for his country in the competition.

Scotland has been placed in a tough group that sees them go head to head with England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

It is such a tough group that most people will understand if they finish third or last, but Ferguson says they have some outstanding players.

The former Manchester United boss praised their midfield and says their problem remains scoring goals.

He then hailed the Arsenal man and says he has been fantastic for the Gunners and tips him to play a key role for his country in the competition later in the year.

‘They have been playing quite well. I think it’s the old story, the scoring of goals,’ said Ferguson, assessing Scotland’s chances via the Metro.

‘Their performance level has been very good, I have been impressed.

‘I look at the midfield players and I think they are as good as anyone, players playing in England. And (Kieran) Tierney has been fantastic at Arsenal, absolutely fantastic, (Andy) Robertson the last two years at Liverpool has been unbelievable.’