“Absolutely impossible…” Fabrizio Romano reacts to rumours Arteta spoke to PSG

Fabrizio Romano has dismissed the suggestions that Mikel Arteta held talks with PSG regarding their managerial position, pouring cold water on the rumours. Despite the challenges faced by Arsenal during Arteta’s tenure, the club has shown trust in him and intends for him to continue as their manager.

After coming close to winning the league title in the previous season, Arteta has garnered recognition as one of the top managers in Europe, resulting in interest from several clubs seeking his services in the current transfer window.

Nonetheless, Arsenal remains unconcerned and expects loyalty from the Spanish manager, given the support they have provided him.

While there were significant rumours about Arteta engaging in talks with PSG to potentially lead a squad featuring stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Romano, a reliable source in the world of football, has responded to these rumours by stating that he is unaware of any such discussions taking place.

Football365 quotes him saying:

‘Of course, there will always be rumours, but I’m not aware of any concrete talks between Luis Campos and Mikel Arteta. I can confidently say it was absolutely impossible to make anything with Mikel as he’s 100% focused on the Arsenal project, so no need for Arsenal fans to worry there.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is one of England’s finest managers, and it is not surprising that he is being linked with a move to PSG.

However, he believes in the project he is working on at the Emirates and that is more than enough reason for him to remain on our books.

