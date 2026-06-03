“Absolutely nothing” French World Cup winner aims a dig at Arsenal

Arsenal have been criticised by former World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry following their defeat to PSG in the Champions League final, with the Gunners once again falling short on the European stage and remaining without the competition’s trophy.

Arsenal have reached the final on two occasions, with their most recent appearance coming 20 years after their defeat to Barcelona. On this occasion, PSG denied them the chance to lift the trophy after beating them in Hungary, extending their wait for European success.

The Gunners are expected to respond strongly next season as they aim to go one step further in Europe and build on their recent progress across all competitions.

Dugarry’s Assessment of Arsenal Performance

Dugarry’s comments came after watching the final, where Arsenal scored early but were largely forced to defend against sustained pressure from PSG throughout the match.

There has been mixed reaction to their performance, with some observers questioning their approach despite the strength of their opponents.

Full Remarks on RMC Sport Programme

As quoted by RMC Sport, Christophe Dugarry said, “Arsenal will remain the greatest club to have never won the Champions League. Well done to Arsenal, but what a shame,” and also stated, “Their intentions were clear from the start of the match: absolutely nothing, zilch, they did nothing. At no point did they come onto the pitch to create anything.”

He added, “We saw clearances, an Arsenal team that systematically tried to waste time. It was simply unbearable, intolerable.” Dugarry also said, “And what almost proved terrible for football and the people who love it is that they almost gave the illusion that by creating and doing so little, you can win the Champions League.”

He continued, “Because it’s not just in this match that they created so little. It’s been the case for many matches now.”

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