“Absolutely robbed” Chris Sutton reacts to controversial penalty call

Chris Sutton has claimed that Arsenal were “robbed” in their Champions League semi-final first leg after the Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid in Spain. The result leaves the tie delicately balanced ahead of the return leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal entered the match as favourites, and there was confidence among supporters that they could secure a positive result away from home. However, Atletico Madrid once again demonstrated their resilience, standing firm defensively and ensuring that neither side could gain a decisive advantage.

Controversial VAR decision

The match proved to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams cancelling each other out for long periods. Arsenal showed attacking intent but found it difficult to break down Atletico Madrid’s disciplined structure, which has become a hallmark of their approach in major European fixtures.

A key moment arrived when Arsenal were awarded a second penalty, which could have secured them victory. However, following a VAR review, the decision was overturned, much to the frustration of the players and supporters alike.

That incident has since sparked widespread debate, with many questioning whether the original decision should have stood. The reversal ultimately denied Arsenal the opportunity to take control of the tie heading into the second leg.

Sutton voices strong opinion

As reported by BBC Live, Sutton did not hold back in his assessment of the situation. He said: “Arsenal have been absolutely robbed this evening.

“People can argue the merits but everybody watching the game tonight, you can talk about Arsenal’s display and what they lacked and what they didn’t do…

“But Arsenal would be an unbelievable position going into the tie at the Emirates next week and now they have a lot of work to do.

“And I think that’s unfair on them, I really really do.

“They feel hard done by and they have been hard done by.”

His comments reflect the frustration felt in some quarters following the controversial decision. While Arsenal will need to focus on improving their performance in the second leg, the debate surrounding the overturned penalty is unlikely to fade quickly.

With everything still to play for, the Gunners must now regroup and prepare for a challenging encounter at home, where a place in the final remains within reach despite the setback.