“Absolutely superb” Pundit says Man City dominated the second half

Two second-half goals from Nico O’Reilly helped Manchester City defeat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final today, ending any remaining talk of an Arsenal quadruple. The Gunners were left to reflect on a missed opportunity after failing to convert their first-half dominance in a match that ultimately demanded a decisive winner.

Arsenal started strongly and controlled large portions of the opening period, creating chances and applying pressure on their opponents. However, their inability to take advantage of those opportunities proved costly. In high-stakes matches, maintaining performance levels across the full 90 minutes is essential, and this was an area where they ultimately fell short.

Missed Opportunities Prove Costly

The nature of a winner-takes-all contest means that even brief lapses can have significant consequences. Arsenal’s early control suggested they were capable of securing victory, but without a breakthrough, they left themselves vulnerable. Manchester City, known for its composure and efficiency, remained patient and waited for its moment to assert control.

As the game progressed, Arsenal’s intensity began to drop, allowing City to grow into the match. Their inability to sustain pressure highlighted the fine margins that often determine the outcome of major finals. It was a reminder that dominance without an end product rarely leads to success at this level.

City’s Second Half Dominance

In the second half, City elevated their performance and made effective use of Wembley’s wide pitch, stretching Arsenal and creating space in dangerous areas. Their attacking movement caused persistent problems, leaving the Gunners struggling to regain control during key phases of the game.

Reflecting on the performance, Upson said on the BBC, “What a performance Pep Guardiola’s team have delivered. A great example of a team that in a major final are able to make the difference. The second half was absolutely dominated by Manchester City, they were absolutely superb.”

Arsenal must now respond quickly to this setback, ensuring they refocus and return to winning ways in their next fixture.